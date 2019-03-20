Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A 79-year-old man was killed Wednesday after a tree fell on him in Washington Township, according to the York County Coroner's office.

The coroner's office said in a news release that it appeared that the man was cutting a tree when it split, causing one part of it to hit him Wednesday, March 20.

The incident happened in a wooded area in the 1900 block of Ridge Road.

The man, who lived in Paradise Township, was pronounced dead about 12:25 p.m.

His cause of death was blunt-force chest trauma, and the manner was accidental. There will not be an autopsy.

The coroner's office did not release the man's name pending the notification of his family.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/03/20/man-dies-after-tree-falls-him-washington-twp/3225765002/