York City Police are searching for a man who they said robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, police said the man robbed the PeoplesBank at 1 W. Market St. about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.

The man fled with an undetermined amount of money before police arrived.

The department provided a photo of the suspect Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, or text "Yorktips" and your information to 847-411. The texting service is anonymous, according to police.

Information may also be directed to the York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

