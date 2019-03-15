Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Spring Garden Township man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Lower Windsor Township and York City, according to police.

Lower Windsor Township Police said Donshay Lamar Calhoun, 38, assaulted the girl multiple times in between 2013 and 2014.

Calhoun, 38, of the 500 block of West Jackson Street, faces two counts each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of someone younger than 16, corruption of minors. all of which are felonies, and misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of someone younger than 16

As of Friday, March 15, he had not been arrested on the charges.

Charges: Police said in charging documents that the victim reported she was a teenager when he assaulted her in a home in Lower Windsor Township in 2013.

This happened several times there, and in a home in York City in 2014, according to authorities.

The victim, police said, was known to him.

Charges were filed on March 9.

Anyone who knows Calhoun's whereabouts is asked to call Lower Windsor Township Police at 717-244-8055.

That information should be directed to Officer Shaun Dickmeyer, who filed the charges.

