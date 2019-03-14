Buy Photo Northern York County Regional Police are looking for this man in connection to a Franklin Township assault on March 8. Photo courtesy of Northern Regional Police. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Northern York County Regional Police are searching for a man who officers say followed a woman from a Cumberland County Walmart and assaulted her in Franklin Township.

Police said the woman left the Mechanicsburg Walmart during the early morning hours of March 8, and she was followed home by a small older black coupe.

The Walmart is more than 10 miles away from the victim's home.

She was followed to her home on Albert Lane, and when she got out of her car, the man approached her and asked her for directions, police said in a news release.

The woman went to get a pen and paper to write directions down and the man assaulted her, according to the release.

The victim did not need medical attention, and the man did not take any items from her. Police said he fled the area.

She did not know the man, according to the release.

The department released photos of the man the morning of Thursday, March 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.

Northern York County Regional Police are looking for this man in connection to a Franklin Township assault on March 8. Photo courtesy of Northern Regional Police. (Photo: Submitted)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/03/14/police-search-dillsburg-area-assault-suspect/3161124002/