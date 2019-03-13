Garrett West (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man fled from a traffic stop and nearly struck an officer with his car early Monday morning, according to police.

York City Police said 26-year-old Garret Jennings West took off when an officer reached for West's gun, which was in his car.

Jennings, of the 1100 block of Roosevelt Avenue, is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, both of which are felonies, a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person, and a summary traffic offense.

Police arrested Jennings the afternoon of Tuesday, March 12.

Pulled over: Officers pulled Jennings over in the 600 block of South George Street about 2:20 a.m. Monday, March 11, after he was spotted without license plate lights, according to charging documents.

When officers walked to his car, they could see an empty beer can on his passenger side, police said.

He seemed "highly intoxicated," and was having problems finding his documents for the officers, according to authorities.

Additionally, police said he kept placing his left hand between the driver seat and the door.

Spotted gun: One of the officers spotted a gun, and West was told to keep his hands on the steering wheel, according to officials.

An officer opened the driver's side door and saw a handgun next to the driver's seat, court documents state.

Police said the officer tried to get the gun, but West then fled the scene. While fleeing he almost struck one of the responding officers, according to police.

West was arraigned on the charges Tuesday evening. He remains in York County Prison on $150,000 bail.

According to court records, West has an active case involving a DUI charge out of York City from August.

West's preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 26 at District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr.'s office.

