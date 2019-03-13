Michael Debusk (Photo: Submitted)

A drunk Codorus Township man fired a woman's gun twice inside his home over the weekend, according to police.

State police filed charges alleging Michael Gene Debusk, 55, broke a coffee table and a fish tank before taking a woman's gun and shooting it into the wall twice early in the morning of Sunday, March 10.

Debusk, of the 6400 block of Steltz Road, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, which is a felony, and misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession, making terroristic threats and reckless endangering another person.

He is also cited with a summary offense of criminal mischief.

Incident: Police said Debusk came back to his home drunk about 3 a.m. Sunday and began breaking things.

He then grabbed a handgun belonging to Lisa Lawrence, who lived in the home, and fired it at the wall while she was about two feet away from him, court documents state.

Debusk was drunk when he left the home with her gun about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, court documents state. Lawrence's daughter, Megan Ball, was visiting the home when Debusk left, court documents state.

He then went to a bar in Freeland, Maryland, and was complaining about Lawrence's daughter, police said.

While at the bar, he said he was going to shoot Ball in the mouth, according to authorities.

When troopers searched his home they found suspected marijuana as well as damage to the fish tank and coffee table and holes in the wall where Debusk had fired the gun, documents state.

Troopers spoke to Debusk and he admitted to firing the shots in the home, according to officials.

Charging documents do not state what the relation is between Debusk and Lawrence. Trooper James Spencer, a state police spokesman, said he did not have that information when reached Wednesday, March 13.

Debusk was arraigned on the charges Monday, March 11, and was sent to York County Prison on $20,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22 at District Judge Thomas Reilly's office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

