Anthony Palmer (Photo: Submitted)

A man wanted in a Philadelphia shooting was arrested Tuesday night in York City, according to authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that 39-year-old Anthony Palmer, wanted in a November shooting, was arrested in the 200 block of South Belvidere Avenue about 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.

On Nov. 5, Palmer shot at a woman and struck her ear. He then threatened another person and fired several shots in the air, according to the release.

He then forced a man at gunpoint to drive him away from the scene, officials said. Palmer fired several shots at the driver after the driver fled the vehicle, the release states.

The incident, according to authorities, took place in the 100 block of West Roselyn Street in north Philadelphia.

Palmer was arrested without incident in York City on Tuesday night. Court records state York City also charged Palmer with prohibited possession of a firearm, a felony, and two misdemeanor drug charges.

He was sent to York County Prison on $50,000 bail.

