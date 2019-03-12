George Eugene Smith (Photo: Submitted)

A Glen Rock man must serve about a year in prison for intentionally using his SUV to pin a Jacobus man against a fence after they argued about a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

George Eugene Smith, 54, of the first block of Church Street, pleaded guilty Monday, March 11, in York County Court to simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.

In exchange for his plea, a felony aggravated-assault charge was dropped, according to court records.

Smith was sentenced to a year minus a day to two years minus two days in York County Prison as part of his negotiated plea agreement, records state. He must report there on April 8.

He must pay victim Dean Miller more than $10,000 in restitution, public defender Hollianne Snyder said.

She said Smith is remorseful and apologized in court.

Presiding Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook also ordered Smith to undergo mental-health and drug and alcohol evaluations, then comply with any recommended treatment.

She forbade him from having any contact with Miller and also ordered him to stay away from Miller's home, records state.

Insulted Harley: Smith was driving in the 200 block of North Main Street in Jacobus about 4:20 p.m. June 8 when he insulted Miller, who lives in the block, according to court documents filed by York Area Regional Police.

Miller told police that Smith called his Harley-Davidson motorcycle a piece of junk, documents state.

Miller said he walked out of his garage and followed Smith's green 1999 Honda Passport as the SUV turned into the alley next to Miller's home, according to police.

Another vehicle was blocking the alley, and Smith started honking his horn, documents state.

Smith then backed up, turned his SUV toward Miller and drove into Miller, pinning the man against his own fence, police said.

Smith then took off and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to police.

What witnesses saw: Two people in the alley witnessed the confrontation and assault, and both told officers that Smith deliberately drove into Miller, police said at the time.

One witness was in Smith's car, and the other was picking up her child from a nearby home. It was her car that was blocking the alley, police said.

Police reported that one witness overheard Smith calling Miller's motorcycle a "junkyard Harley," prompting Miller to start walking toward Smith's SUV while asking, "What did you just say?"

Both witnesses reported that Smith and Miller exchanged more words, at which point Smith struck Miller with his vehicle, pinned him, then took off, documents state.

The witness inside Smith's SUV told police that Smith had picked him up and was taking him to a convenience store to buy cigarettes when the confrontation happened, police said.

The witness also said he got out of Smith's SUV before it fled the scene and checked on Miller, who is his neighbor, according to police..

Miller was taken to York Hospital by ambulance, according to police, who said he suffered rib pain and leg abrasions.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/03/12/prison-glen-rock-man-who-insulted-jacobus-mans-harley-pinned-him-suv/3144634002/