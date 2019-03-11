Dashan Omar Andino (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man on the run from the law in two counties is now in prison, accused of holding a knife to a woman's neck then causing a high-speed police chase with his two young children in the car.

After crashing head-on into another vehicle, Dashan Omar Andino jumped out and fled on foot — abandoning his children in the wreckage, according to charging documents filed by Northern York County Regional Police.

Deputy Chief David Lash said the toddlers, ages 1 and 3, escaped injury, as did the driver of the other vehicle.

Andino, 29, of the 600 block of Vander Avenue, remains in York County Prison on $100,000 bail, charged with the felonies of attempted robbery, two counts of child endangerment and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

He also is charged with the misdemeanors of unlawful restraint, making terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia and the summary offenses of harassment, driving with a suspended license, illegal passing, crossing the center line, reckless driving, failing to notify police of a crash, failing to stop and render aid after causing a crash and hit and run.

Northern Regional officers were called to the Royal Farms store at 3120 Carlisle Road in Dover Township about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, March 9, after Aliyah Keefer called 911 from inside the store.

Wanted fugitive: She reported that Andino — who police said was wanted for more than a year on multiple outstanding warrants in York and Lancaster counties — was outside in a black Ford Fusion with their two children, waiting for her to come out.

According to charging documents, Andino went to Keefer's Dover-area home and the two argued after she refused to give him her cellphone.

Andino put a knife to Keefer's neck and told her that she was going with him to an ATM in York City to "get" $4,000 he claimed she owes him, documents state.

Dashan Omar Andino (Photo: Submitted)

On the way there, Keefer suggested they stop at Royal Farms so she could get money from the ATM there and also so they could buy gas, police said.

Andino allowed her inside the store, but warned her not to call police or take too long inside, documents state. Keefer called 911 after walking into the store.

She warned a 911 dispatcher that the children she and Andino share were in the car with him, and that she feared he would take off if he saw police cars, according to charging documents.

Two patrol units drove toward the Ford from different sides of the parking lot, but Andino was able to flee onto Carlisle Road, heading southbound, police said.

The ensuing chase exceeded speeds of 65 mph, according to police.

"Throughout the pursuit Andino was passing vehicles on the opposite side of the roadway while traveling at a high rate of speed," charging documents state. "Andino almost caused several collisions with passing motorists on the northbound side of the highway."

Near head-on crash: At the intersection of Carlisle Road and Locus Lane in West Manchester Township, Andino crashed into vehicle nearly head-on while trying to illegally pass other drivers, documents state.

Brock Heller, the other driver, told officers he couldn't avoid the crash because Andino's car was "coming right at him at the crest of a hill," documents state.

That's when Andino jumped out of the car and fled on foot, leaving his two children behind, according to police.

One officer chased Andino while another stayed with the children, who were unhurt, police said.

Both children were buckled into car seats, but apparently the seats themselves weren't buckled into the seats, and both children and their seats were pushed up against the passenger side of the back seat when officers arrived, documents state.

Firearm ditched? A loaded firearm magazine was found on the ground just outside the open driver-side door, police said; a search of the Ford yielded no gun, but officers found and seized a digital scale — the kind used to weigh drugs.

"It is unknown if Andino ditched a firearm while running on foot," charging documents state.

The officer chasing Andino on foot captured him in about two or three minutes, according to Lash.

Andino ditched his sneakers and jacket as he ran from police, but officers found and collected those items as evidence, documents state.

It is unclear if Andino has retained an attorney. His preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, March 20.

Charging documents state Andino was wanted on warrants for alleged firearms violations in West Manchester Township and for a threat case in York City.

Court records state he is wanted in Lancaster County for the crimes of strangulation and simple assault.

