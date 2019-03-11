Buy Photo Pennsylvania Capitol building (Photo by Liz Evans Scolforo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Another York County native has joined the ranks of Gov. Tom Wolf's administration and is expected to help the lieutenant governor put ideas into words.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who was raised in York, announced on Monday, March 11, that he has chosen Christina Kauffman as his press secretary.

Shavonnia Corbin-Johnson, Fetterman's deputy chief of staff and a Yorker herself, praised Kauffman's abilities and said Kauffman's political leanings closely align with Fetterman's.

"Christina has a lot of experience ... both in being a staffer and being an editor," Corbin-Johnson said. "She really grasps the sentiment of what a person is trying to convey."

Kauffman was, for a short time, communications director for Corbin-Johnson's 2018 campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township. She left that position to become campaign manager for state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, in her successful re-election bid last year.

"She treats journalism as an art, and that's something I really admire about her," Corbin-Johnson said of Kauffman. "Her writing is witty (and) also clever but also really professional."

Reporter, editor: Kauffman, 41, of Spring Garden Township, was hired in 2001 by The York Dispatch as a reporter. Over the years, she covered several reporting beats and did investigative reporting, then was hired by The Patriot News/PennLive as a reporter.

She returned to The York Dispatch as managing editor before resigning in November 2015 to start her own writing/public-relations business, called Word.

Kauffman also became a Realtor. On Monday, she told The York Dispatch she intends to put her real-estate license in escrow while she focuses on her job as Fetterman's press secretary.

"One thing about John is that he is very friendly and open with the press, and there isn't a need for me to attend every single event where he makes appearances," she said. "But there is a need for someone who is going to handle the day-to-day press inquiries and release of information."

Kauffman said she first met Fetterman when he ran for U.S. Senate in 2016. He lost in the primary race to fellow Democrat Katie McGinty.

Kauffman said she had more interactions with Fetterman when she was Hill-Evans' campaign manager.

"When there became a need for a press person, I knew him and I knew Shavonnia Corbin-Johnson ... and was invited to apply for the job," she said. "I can tell he's from York County — and that's the ultimate compliment in this case. ... I absolutely love the way he really blazes his own trail in a lot of ways.

"I appreciate and share that same sort of desire to do things my own way."

Born and raised in York County, Kauffman graduated from Red Lion Area High School in 1996.

