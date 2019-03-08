Police are looking for a Jeep Wrangler they said caused damage in the area of the 2800 block of Stoverstown Road. Photo courtesy of Southwestern Regional Police. (Photo: Submitted)

Southwestern Regional Police are looking for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler involved in a hit-and-run crash in North Codorus Township Wednesday night.

Police said in a news release the vehicle went off the road and into yards in the 2800 block of Stoverstown Road about 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.

The vehicle damaged fencing, mailboxes, and landscaping.

It was last seen turning onto Emig Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-225-1333.

