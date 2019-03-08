Police looking for driver who fled from North Codorus Twp. crash
Southwestern Regional Police are looking for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler involved in a hit-and-run crash in North Codorus Township Wednesday night.
Police said in a news release the vehicle went off the road and into yards in the 2800 block of Stoverstown Road about 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.
The vehicle damaged fencing, mailboxes, and landscaping.
It was last seen turning onto Emig Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-225-1333.
