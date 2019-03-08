Traffic is down to one lane while troopers investigate a fatal crash on Interstate 83 Friday, March 8. Photo courtesy 511pa.com. (Photo: Submited)

A York man was killed when he was struck by a car along Interstate 83 early Friday morning.

Police said a man was driving in the right lane when he fatally struck a pedestrian near mile marker 19, not far from East Market Street, about 4:10 a.m. Friday, March 8.

The driver, of Mount Wolf, was fully cooperative during the investigation. His name was not released Friday morning.

The man who was killed is from York, but police aren't releasing his identity until his family is notified, officials said.

State police closed a lane in the area for several hours during the investigation. The lanes reopened about 8:30 a.m.

The York County Coroner's office said in a news release that the victim's cause and manner of death are pending.

Additional information will be released from the coroner's office after the man's next of kin have been notified. Police are also expected to release more information later.

State police are asking anyone with information to call them at 717-428-1011.

