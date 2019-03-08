Aaron Hinds (Photo: Submitted)

A West Manchester Township man was found not guilty of providing the drugs that killed his friend on Christmas Day 2017.

A jury on Wednesday. March 6, found Aaron Hinds not guilty of giving the drugs that led to Arthur Raymond Dunkelberger's overdose death, according to court records.

“While this verdict won’t bring his friend Ray back, we’re grateful justice has been done," Defense attorney Diana Spurlin said. "Aaron looks forward to moving forward with his life and his sobriety."

She said the prosecution did not prove that the drugs Hinds gave Dunkelberger were the ones that killed him.

Northern York County Regional Police said Hinds sold a bundle of drugs marked "SELFIE" to Dunkelberger a few days before his overdose. The bag marked "SELFIE" was unopened, Hinds' defense argued.

Dunkelberger was found lying in his room of his Conewago Township home with his head on the ground that day. He was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Dunkelberger, who went by Ray, was friends with Hinds.

Hinds was found guilty of delivering fentanyl. He's scheduled to be sentenced on April 24.

Overdose: Officers found a wax bag stamped "SELFIE," near Dunkelberger's bed the day he died.

They also found a second bag and needle lying on a dresser. That bag was opened.

It took jurors about an hour and 45 minutes to find Hinds not guilty on the more serious felony, according to Spurlin.

Hinds has an active case on a charge of drug possession with intent to deliver, according to online court records.

Hinds told investigators in January 2018 that he had been clean for more than a year until he relapsed in the beginning of December 2017, court documents state.

Police said Dunkelberger had asked Hinds to get him heroin on Dec. 21, 2017. Hinds drove to Philadelphia, where he purchased 15 bags from a street dealer, according to documents.

Hinds warned Dunkelberger not to use more than a quarter of a bag, and that the drugs were potent and stronger than anything he's ever had, charging documents state.

Hinds was charged in February 2018.

Arthur Raymond "Ray" Dunkelberger (Photo: Submitted)

Dunkelberger: Dunkelberger was a 2007 West York Area Senior High School Graduate, and he later attended Harrisburg Area Community College, according to his obituary.

At the time of his death he worked as a manager at Willy's Originals, which used to be along Route 30 in York City.

He enjoyed music, history, and was a painter, according to his obituary.

