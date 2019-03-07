Jacob Hess (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man was found guilty of raping a 3-year-old girl almost a decade ago

On Wednesday, March 6, jurors found Jacob Hess, 43, guilty on charges of child rape, sexual assault, corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault, according to online court records.

York City Police said Hess, of West Princess Street, raped the girl, sometime between December 2009 and April 2010.

Hess is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25 in front of Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder.

Hess remains in York County Prison without bail and is awaiting sentencing.

Snyder ordered a sexual-offender assessment be done to see if Hess should be deemed a sexually violent predator, according to court records.

A phone message left for Hess' public defender seeking comment was not immediately returned the morning of Thursday, March 7.

Background: In October 2017, the victim spoke to police and told them he raped her multiple times at his old York City home, police said.

In January 2018, Hess told police that he only touched her genitals by accident when they were wrestling. Hess then went on to say how he hated cops and the "system" and how the victim never liked him, police said.

Hess became "physically ill" during that interview, but promised to return for follow-up questions. A week later he admitted to a detective that he raped the girl once, when he was drunk, during a time when he had an ankle monitor, charging documents state.

That would have been between December 2009 and April 2010.

Hess knew the victim, according to police. He would have been 34 at the time.

He was arrested on the charges in April.

