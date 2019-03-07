Tyler Johnson (Photo: Submitted)

A contractor staying in a cabin at Gifford Pinchot State Park was accused of threatening to kill another man Wednesday who was staying with him, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, March 6, Gifford Pinchot State Park rangers filed charges alleging Tyler Andrew Johnson, 36, held a knife to the victim's neck and threatened to kill him.

Additionally, park rangers said Johnson threatened the man with a hatchet he held over his head.

Johnson, of Bristol, Tennessee, was charged with aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. He was also cited for allegedly drinking in the cabin.

On Thursday, March 7, Johnson remained in York County Prison on $25,000 bail, according to online court records.

Incident: Austin Stevens came to the park office about 4 p.m. Wednesday and reported that Johnson had threatened him, according to officials.

Stevens, Johnson, and three other men were working in the area as contractors for Home Depot, and they were staying in a cabin at the park, court documents state.

They were all drinking, and an altercation started between Stevens and Johnson, according to documents.

Johnson held a knife to Stevens' throat and threatened his life, officials said. Officer Wanda Prituisky wrote in charging documents that Stevens had red marks on his throat.

Additionally, park rangers said Johnson threatened Stevens with a hatchet that he held over his head.

The other three men had to hold him back and take the hatchet away from him, according to authorities. They threw the hatchet in the woods near the cabin, court documents state.

Stevens then left the cabin and came to the park office because he was afraid for his safety, officials said.

Johnson was arraigned on the charges Wednesday night at the county's central booking unit.

He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20 at District Judge Richard Thomas' office.

