A man and a woman are in York County Prison on charges alleging they provided the drugs that led to the death of a Harley-Davidson employee almost a year ago.

As part of a joint investigation, Springettsbury Township Police and York City Police filed charges alleging Kayleigh Jo Hess, 32, gave Alan Bocchini Jr., 49, the drugs that killed him on March 17, 2018.

Police said Hess received those drugs from James Arthur Corbett, 48, who picked up drugs from New York and brought them to the York and Lancaster areas.

Corbett, of the 200 block of West Jackson Street, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy to commit that offense, five counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, one count of conspiracy to commit that offense and racketeering.

Hess, of the 200 block of East Prospect Street, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy to commit that offense, criminal use of a communication facility, drug possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to commit that offense and racketeering.

Overdose: Charging documents state Hess gave Bocchini drugs when he was on his break at the Harley-Davidson plant in Springettsbury Township between 12:30 a.m. and 12:55 a.m. March 17.

Bocchini was found dead in the men's restroom about 20 minutes later, according to authorities. His cause of death was mixed substance toxicity, and fentanyl and heroin were found in his blood, documents state.

Police checked text messages between Bocchini and Hess and found that he was texting her earlier in the night about getting drugs from her, according to officials.

In August, police spoke to Hess, who said she sold heroin and methamphetamine to Bocchini several times a week, court documents state.

The night he died she met him in an alley behind Susquehanna Avenue in York City and sold him about $40 to $60 worth of heroin, police said.

Hess said after that she did not hear from him again, according to officials. Investigators told her he died, and police said she became emotional and apologized.

The drug she sold to Bocchini was "loose heroin," which she had gotten from Corbett, officials said.

Corbett: Hess told police she had purchased heroin from Corbett almost daily over the past year, according to court documents.

Corbett, police said, often bought about 100 grams of heroin in New York before taking it back to York and Lancaster counties to be sold.

He was seen selling drugs by undercover officers in York City on three occasions in August and once more in October, according to police.

All the drugs tested positive for fentanyl, charging documents state.

Police said that Corbett took Hess to Brooklyn to purchase heroin. On one occasion the two drove to Baltimore and picked up an unknown man, and the three of them drove to Brooklyn to buy drugs, according to authorities.

Corbett had Hess take some of the drugs to test their potency, court documents state.

"Hess indicated that because of her level of dependency and high tolerance to narcotics, she was able to personally attest to the level of potency of Corbett's product," Detective Christopher Ford and Detective Clayton Glatfelter wrote in charging documents.

Hess, police said, used and sold the heroin from Corbett.

Corbett also admitted to Hess that he knew some people died from using the drugs he sold, police said.

Charges for the two were filed in mid-January. Corbett wasn't arrested until the morning of Tuesday, March 5, according to police.

Springettsbury Township Police went to a home in the 300 block of South Queen Street and found Corbett Tuesday morning, court documents state. Police said crack cocaine, belonging to Corbett, was found in a toilet in the second-floor bathroom.

For that alleged incident he is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver.

Hess was arraigned on her charges on Jan. 22, and bail was set at $75,000. She remained in York County Prison on Wednesday., March 6. A message left for her public defender that afternoon was not immediately returned.

Corbett remains in York County Prison on $550,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 19 at District Judge Barry Bloss Jr.'s office.

