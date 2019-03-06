Stephon "Mouse" Brown (Photo: Submitted)

A man who was 15 when he shot two people outside a York High basketball game in 2016 now faces trial in county court on new gun charges.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday, March 5, District Judge Linda Williams determined there was enough evidence for Stephon Damieen Brown, 18, to face trial on firearm charges from January, online court records state.

Brown, according to York City Police, fled from an officer while holding a gun on Jan. 8.

He was 17 at the time, but he was charged as an adult. He recently turned 18.

Brown, of the 100 block of Springwood Drive, remains in York County Prison on $15,000 bail, according to online court records. Even if he posts the bail, he will not be able to get out because a probation-violation detainer was filed against him for incurring new charges while on probation.

Prison records confirmed Wednesday, March 6, that he remains in prison on that detainer.

He is charged with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms and carrying a firearm without a license, both of which are felonies. He is also charged with misdemeanors of possessing a firearm as a minor and marijuana possession.

More: Teen who fired gun outside York High football game charged with more gun crimes

Charges: York City Police Officer Allen Henty was sent to the 200 block of Pattison Street shortly after 8 a.m. Jan. 8 for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a private area.

Brown was found sitting in the driver's seat, and the car was still running, charging documents state.

Henty knocked on the driver-side window, startling Brown, who refused to open the door or roll down his window, police said.

Henty went to the passenger side of the car, which is when Brown bailed out and ran toward Lynch Way holding a gun in one hand and two cellphones in the other, documents allege.

He ran east on Lynch Way, south on Elaine Place and west on Edison Street, police said.

Henty gave chase and took Brown into custody after the 5-foot-5, 100-pound teen apparently gave up in the 700 block of Edison Street, documents state.

"Brown finally dropped the gun and two cellular phones on the grass before going to the ground from exhaustion," Henty wrote in charging documents.

The handgun was a loaded .40-caliber Glock with an extended 22-round magazine, according to police allegations. Officers seized it and also seized some marijuana they found in Brown's car, documents state.

In Pennsylvania it's illegal for minors to possess handguns and also illegal for people to have firearms if they've been convicted of being a minor in possession of a firearm. Brown pleaded guilty to the latter charge for firing a gun outside a York High football game on Sept. 9, 2016.

The Pennsylvania Crimes Code prohibits people convicted of all felonies and certain misdemeanors from owning or even holding firearms.

Football game: Brown, who is known as "Mouse," pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to illegal possession of a firearm by a minor, reckless endangerment and three counts of criminal mischief in the case.

Two charges of aggravated assault were dismissed because the victims weren't cooperative, a prosecutor said at the time. Also dismissed were 1,999 counts of reckless endangerment representing the number of people in the football stadium when the shots were fired; Brown pleaded guilty to one all-encompassing count.

In exchange for his plea, Brown was sentenced to a minimum of a year minus a day in prison to a maximum of two years minus two days in prison, plus two years' probation.

He had already spent 663 days in York County Prison at the time of his plea, so it amounted to a time-served sentence, according to defense attorney Korey Leslie.

Brown was accused of shooting York City brothers Darius Allen and Antwan Jackson Jr. about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 2016, outside the Small Athletic Field football stadium during William Penn Senior High School's home opener against Lancaster County's McCaskey High School.

He spent five weeks on the lam before being arrested in Lancaster in October 2016.

A message left for Brown's attorney seeking comment Wednesday morning was not immediately returned.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/03/06/teen-who-fired-gun-outside-york-high-football-game-faces-trial-new-gun-charges/3078736002/