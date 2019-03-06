Damien Rinehart (Photo: Submitted)

A couple who police said targeted recently painted homes in the Manchester Township area now face additional burglary charges.

On Tuesday, March 5, Spring Garden Township Police filed charges alleging Damien Shaun Rinehart, 32, and Cynthia Marie Vaughan, 49, burglarized two homes and stole roughly $4,000 worth of items from the residents.

Vaughan faces two additional counts of conspiracy to commit a burglary and receiving stolen property, and four counts of conspiracy to commit theft.

Rinehart faces two additional counts of burglary and conspiracy to commit a burglary, three counts of receiving stolen property, and four counts of theft.

All charges are felonies

The new charges comes less than a week after the two were arrested on similar charges following a burglary in Manchester Township.

Northern York County Regional Police, who filed those charges, said it believed the couple were targeted homes which Rinehart had previously worked on.

The two were arrested on Feb. 27. The two committed the burglaries to support a drug problem, according to police.

Rinehart and Vaughan are in York County Prison on $50,000 and $25,000 bail, respectively, due to the Feb. 27 charges by Northern Regional Police.

As of Wednesday, March 6, neither has been arraigned on their latest charges.

Cynthia Vaughan (Photo: Submitted)

Burglaries: Spring Garden Township Police said two guns, computers, an Xbox, and jewelry were taken from a home in the 1400 block of Starcross Road during the day on Feb. 26.

Additionally, a computer and multiple pieces of jewelry were taken from a home in the 1700 block of Randolph Drive, court documents state.

On Feb. 27, Vaughan spoke to police and said she and Rinehart had committed several daytime burglaries to support a drug problem, according to authorities.

On Feb. 28, police went to a gold dealer in East Manchester Township and found pieces of jewelry stolen from one of the victim's home, court documents state. Police said the two sold the jewelry to the dealer.

Also on that day, one of the victim's turned over video surveillance of his home during the day of the burglary, and it showed the two burglarizing the home, according to officials.

Police also received footage of the two behind a home in the 1000 block of Smallbrook Lane, about a mile away from one of the victims' home, according to police.

Manchester Township: Northern Regional Police spotted the two near a home in the 900 block of Hedgegate Lane after a burglar alarm went off on Feb. 27, police have said.

Officers responded because Vaughan's vehicle, suspected in several burglaries, was seen leaving the area, court documents state. The back door to the home had been kicked in, according to authorities.

Vaughan told police she took Rinehart to the home to burglarize it, but she had a change of heart, and the two argued, police said.

For that alleged burglary, they are charged with felony counts of burglary, conspiracy to commit that offense and trespassing.

Northern Regional Police said at the time additional charges are expected. No additional charges were filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Northern Regional Police said last week they were asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-292-3647, through the department's dedicate tip line at 717-467-8355 or through tips@nycrpd.org.

