Aric Agudio (Photo: Submitted)

A man accused of shooting his estranged wife last month was arrested by authorities in North Carolina Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Aric Agudio, 40, and Nettie Maxwell, 27, were arrested in a home in Cumberland County, North Carolina, on Tuesday, March. 5.

That's more than 400 miles away from York County.

Police said he shot his estranged wife, Elizabeth Agudio, 36, in a home in the 900 block of West College Avenue while her three children slept.

Additionally, police said Agudio and Maxwell were involved in an assault in the 800 block of Linden Avenue on Dec. 21.

February shooting: Police said Aric Agudio and another man broke into his estranged wife's home about 5 a.m. Feb. 5.

The two stood in her doorway, and Aric Agudio attacked his wife's boyfriend, Patrick Manly, who was sleeping in that room, court documents allege.

Manly woke up and started fighting back, and Elizabeth Agudio kept telling Aric Agudio to get out, according to court documents, which state she then started kicking him.

Aric Agudio stepped back from the bed, and Elizabeth Agudio heard a gunshot, prompting Manly to make a noise, police said.

Elizabeth Agudio rolled off the bed, heard another shot and heard what she thought was a third shot when she realized she had been shot, according to authorities.

The man with Aric Agudio grabbed him and said, "Let's go," and they fled the scene, police said.

Elizabeth Agudio's three sons, ages 7, 10, 17, were awakened by the noise but did not see anything, charging documents state.

Elizabeth Agudio was taken to York Hospital by ambulance for treatment. Police said she was shot straight through her right wrist.

When asked if she was positive Aric Agudio was the shooter, Elizabeth Agudio said she was 100 percent positive, and she specifically saw the tattoo on his neck that said "Niquie," according to officials.

Niquie is Elizabeth Agudio's nickname.

Nettie Maxwell (Photo: Submitted)

December incident: Police said Aric Agudio, Nettie Maxwell and her sister Roniece Maxwell, 29, were involved in an assault in the 800 block of Linden Avenue on Dec. 21.

Police said Nette Maxwell stabbed Troy Schmuck multiple times with a knife. Her sister hit him with a bat, and Aric Agudio punched him several times, court documents state.

Schmuck suffered two stab wounds to his back and lacerations to his head and ears, according to police.

The alleged incident happened about 2 p.m. that day after Schmuck had been arguing with them over an issue with a dog. The three of them showed up at his house and assaulted him, charging documents allege.

Roniece Maxwell (Photo: Submitted)

Roniece Maxwell spoke to police and admitted to hitting the man with a bat, police said. She did not know where here sister was.

Roniece Maxwell, of the 200 block of South Belvidere Avenue, has been in York County Prison since Dec. 21. Initially she was in prison on $50,000 bail, but that was decreased to $35,000 after her preliminary hearing last month, online court records state.

She is charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Once in York County, Nettie Maxwell, of no fixed address, and Aric Agudio will be charged with the same offenses.

Aric Agudio also faces charges of aggravated assault, burglary and prohibited possession of a firearm for the Feb. 5 incident, according to online court records.

After attempts to find the two were unsuccessful, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was asked to arrest the two, according to the release.

They were able to track them to a home in Hope Mills and arrest them without incident Tuesday morning.

