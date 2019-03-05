Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Newberry Township man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl more than 10 years ago, according to police.

Charging documents filed Feb. 26 allege Steven Witmer Boas assaulted the girl when she was at his home with her family in April 2008. Police said the girl was about 7 at the time, and he would have been 26.

Witmer, 37, of the first block of Fairmount Avenue, is charged with a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 13, and misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of someone younger than 13 and corruption of minors.

Newberry Township Police, who filed the charges, said Boas denied the allegations when he spoke to authorities in September 2018.

Incident: Last July, the victim spoke to authorities and said that she and her family stayed with Boas for a short period of time when her family was moving to a new home, court documents state.

Police said she was sitting next to Boas on a couch when he reached his hands down her underwear and digitally penetrated her.

The victim said she remembered Boas talking to her, but she didn't remember what he was saying, charging documents state.

"She said she just froze up, not knowing what to do," Detective Joseph Grimme wrote in charging documents.

Police said the victim's family was asleep when this was happening. When her father got up, Boas stopped, left the couch, and went to the bathroom, court documents state.

In September police spoke to Boas, who said he was sitting on the couch that night when the victim walked out of her room into the living room, officials said.

Boas recalled giving her juice that she had asked for, then he sat on the couch next to her, court documents state.

He had his arm around her and she was holding it while his hand rested on her thigh, according to court documents. Police said Boas denied the allegations.

Boas was arraigned on the charges Monday, March 4. He remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail, meaning he could forfeit up to that amount if he misses court proceedings.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27 at District Judge Scott Gross' office.

On Tuesday, March 5, Boas' attorney Taylor Bare said his office will have a better understanding of the allegations after the hearing.

"My office is currently investigating the claims and will continue to review the evidence," he said.

