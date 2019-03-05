Lynn Seiple (Photo: Submitted)

A man serving up to 10 years in prison for a burglary in York Township now faces charges alleging he raped a girl in Spring Garden Township over a period of years.

Spring Garden Township Police said Lynn Douglas Seiple, 58, committed the sexual assaults in a home between 2010 and 2016.

Seiple, who is incarcerated in SCI Houtzfield, Clearfield County, faces felony charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault,, as well as misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors and indecent assault.

As of Tuesday, March 5, Seiple had not been arraigned on the charges.

Allegations: In July 2016, the victim reported the alleged abuse to Spring Garden Township Police.

She said Seiple would sometimes give her drugs, alcohol, or money before sexually assaulting her, court documents state.

Seiple was interviewed by police that month and told them that the girl was making up the allegation because Seiple had gotten the girl in trouble for something she did the month before, police said.

Detective James Hott wrote in charging documents that between 2017 and 2019, he conducted other interviews with the victim and people close to the situation, and the information remained consistent with what the victim had reported, according to court documents.

"It did not appear to be made up simply for (the victim) to avoid problems from June of 2016," Hott wrote in court documents.

The victim, police said, was not random.

Amy Worden, spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections, said Seiple has been in state prison in Clearfield County since September 2017. He is serving a five to 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to a burglary.

Online court records state Seiple pleaded guilty in August 2017 to burglary in York Township in January of that year.

