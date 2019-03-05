Buy Photo Crews responded to a fire on Taylor Road in Lower Windsor Township Tuesday, March 5. John A. Pavoncello photo. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A man and a woman were displaced after an electrical fire damaged their mobile home in Lower Windsor Township Tuesday morning.

East Prospect Fire Chief Jerry Hanson said the mobile home in the 700 block of Taylor Road was a total loss after a fire Tuesday, March 5.

It was the second fire on the road in less than two weeks. Hanson said neither home had working smoke detectors.

“If she had been asleep, it could have been a real problem," Hanson said of the Tuesday morning fire.

Hanson said the woman saw the fire in her living room and got out with her two dogs. The man who lived there was not home at the time, according to the chief.

A cat was still missing as of Tuesday afternoon, Hanson said.

More: Dogs, cat, killed in Lower Windsor Twp. mobile home fire

More: Sunday morning trailer fire displaces two people in Lower Windsor Twp.

Fire: Crews were called to the scene of the fire about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Hanson said smoke from the fire could be seen from Wrightsville, about three miles away.

When firefighters arrived, one end of the trailer was pretty well-involved with fire, he said.

At one point more than two dozen units had been called to the scene. Hanson said about 25 firefighters came to fight the blaze.

“Daytime calls, volunteer fire department — you have to call a lot of units,” he said.

It took crews about 20 minutes to have the fire under control, and they stayed on scene for about 2 more hours for overhaul.

The bulk of the fire damage was in the living room and kitchen, he said, adding that the rest of the home sustained heat damage.

The fire appears to be electrical, he said. He estimated the damage at $30,000.

Firefighters from Yorkana Fire Company, Wrightsville Fire Company, and Laurel Fire Company assisted, Hanson said. The chief also said a truck from Lancaster County helped.

Smoke detectors: A mobile home just a few doors down was destroyed following a fire on Feb. 22.

Seven dogs and one cat were killed and five people were displaced in that fire. That home did not have working smoke detectors, he said.

Hanson encouraged residents to have smoke detectors installed in their homes. The fire company has some and will install them for free, he said.

If someone not in their area calls for smoke detectors, Hanson said the fire company will direct them to the right fire service.

The East Prospect Fire Company can be reached at (717) 252-1273.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced in the blaze.

To donate to the Red Cross, send checks or money orders to the Red Cross' "Fire Hurts, Red Cross Helps" campaign, 724 S. George St., York PA 17401. Or donate online at www.redcross.org/donate/donation.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/03/05/crews-responding-fire-lower-windsor-township/3065171002/