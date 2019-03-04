Dion-Taye Jackson (Photo: Submitted)

Police are searching for a man who they said pointed a gun at his sister late Thursday night.

In a news release Monday, March 4, York City Police said they are looking for Dion-Taye Ladeliron Jackson, 26, of the 100 block of South Queen Street.

Charging documents state Jackson pointed a gun at his sister when she made a joke about him Thursday, Feb. 28.

He also made a "sweeping motion" as if to hit her with the gun, police said.

Jackson fled from his home, where the assault allegedly happened, court documents state.

Additionally, police said he threatened to shoot his sister's boyfriend.

Once arrested, Jackson will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. All charges are felonies.

Jackson has numerous facial tattoos and is missing several teeth, according to police. He is 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or through the York City Police app. Texting is the best method of conveying information about this incident, and it is anonymous, police said.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

