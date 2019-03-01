Buy Photo York Suburban High School Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: , The York Dispatch)

York Suburban School District and Spring Garden Towsnhip Police are investigating a report of "inappropriate behavior" involving one of the district's employees.

Superintendent Timothy Williams said a letter was given to parents Tuesday, Feb. 26, informing them that there was a report of inappropriate behavior from one of the district's employees.

“We felt it was appropriate to release that information as we progress through the investigation," Williams said Thursday, Feb. 28.

Williams declined to identify the employee, say what position the employee is in, and what the employee's status is with the district. Nor would Williams detail the nature of the allegations.

"I can't share with you anything that would be identifiable to the person," he said.

Reported: Williams said the district does not believe the alleged inappropriate behavior happened at a district building.

The superintendent said the district took "immediate action" once it received the report. The district reported the behavior to legal and civil authorities, but Williams declined to say which entities those were.

“We’re willing to share information — what we’re able to share — when we’re able to share it," Williams said.

In an email Thursday afternoon, Spring Garden Township Police Chief George Swartz said the district provided information of the inappropriate behavior to the department.

He said they are looking into the matter to determine if the employee's behavior was a criminal.

Swartz said because the investigation is ongoing, he could not release additional information.

