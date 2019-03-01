Buy Photo William Penn High School (Photo: The York Dispatch)

An 18-year-old woman faces charges after police said she assaulted a York City School District Police officer during a brawl at a York High basketball game Monday, Feb. 25.

In charging documents obtained Friday, March 1, York City Police said Chanel Lanez Watts kicked an officer during the fight.

Watts, of the 500 block of East Prospect Street, faces two counts each of simple assault and resisting arrest. Both charges are misdemeanors.

As of Friday afternoon, Watts had not been arraigned on the charges.

Alleged incident: Officers responded to York High about 8:10 p.m. Monday after a report of an assault against a district police officer.

There was a brawl in the bleachers during the game, and school police attempted to break it up. One officer was attempting to move Watts, but she pulled away, despite numerous commands for her to move, court documents state.

When the officer grabbed Watts' right upper arm and wrist, Watts swung her arms in an attempt to get away from her, according to police.

"Watts sat on the bleachers and kicked (the officer) twice while yelling 'Get off me!' York City Police Officer Brittany Inkrote wrote in charging documents.

Watts eventually followed commands and she went with the district officer to the security office, where she was handcuffed until York City Police arrived, according to police.

A listed phone number could not be found for Watts, and she does not have an attorney listed yet.

York High game: During York High's game against Muhlenberg Monday, an altercation among adults occurred. District officials have said four adults allegedly involved in the fight are expected to be charged with disorderly conduct.

The four are all banned from attending future district sporting events. Three other Muhlenberg students are banned as well.

The public was barred from York High's Thursday, Feb. 28 game due to Monday's brawl.

