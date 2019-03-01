Damien Rinehart (Photo: Submitted)

A couple caught burglarizing a Manchester Township home Wednesday were likely targeting homes on which one of the pair had done work, according to police.

On Wednesday, Feb. 27. Northern York County Regional Police filed charges alleging Damien Shaun Rinehart, 32, and Cytnhia Marie Vaughan, 49, broke into a home in the 900 block of Hedgegate Lane.

After the arrest, police said they believe the couple were targeting homes on which Rinehart had previously worked as a painter.

As of the morning of Friday, March 1, Rinehart and Vaughan, of no fixed address, remained in York County Prison on $50,000 and $25,000 bail each, respectively.

They are charged with felony counts of burglary, conspiracy to commit that offense, and trespassing.

In a news release Thursday, Feb. 28, Northern Regional Police said they found additional evidence that linked the two to multiple burglaries in Manchester Township and surrounding areas.

The two are expected to face additional charges, police said. Those charges were not filed Friday morning.

Burglary: Police were called to a home in the 900 block of Hedgegate Lane for a burglar alarm about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded because a vehicle suspected in multiple burglaries was seen leaving the home after the burglar alarm went off, charging documents state.

When police arrived, they found the back door had been kicked in, officials said. Both Rinehart and Vaughan were found nearby, according to police.

Police spoke to Vaughan, owner of the vehicle that was seen, and she said Rinehart drove to the home to burglarize it, court documents state.

Vaughan said she had a change of heart and tried telling Rinehart not to break into the home, causing an argument between the two, according to authorities.

The two have preliminary hearings scheduled for March 13 at District Judge Jeffrey Oberdorf's office. Neither have attorneys listed yet.

Rinehart's criminal history includes multiple charges of theft. In February 2018, he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft by deception stemming from five separate cases.

Three of them were filed by West Manchester Township Police and two of them was filed by Springettsbury Township Police. Court documents indicate the offenses occurred in September 2017.

He was sentenced to five years of intensive probation.

He also has an active case which includes misdemeanor charges of theft, receiving stolen property, identity theft, and unauthorized access to a device, according to online court records.

Those charges are from an alleged incident in Conewago Township from July, records state.

Northern Regional Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-292-3647, through the department's dedicate tip line 717-467-8355, or tips@nycrpd.org.

