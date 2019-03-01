Luis Ortiz-Cuevas (Photo: Submitted)

A North York man accused of raping a 4-year-old girl in York City was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 26 by the U.S Marshals Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals said in a news release that Luis Alberto Ortiz-Cuevas, 28, was arrested without incident in the 4800 block of Susquehanna Trail, Conewago Township, about 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Ortiz-Cuevas, of the 1100 block of North Duke Street, was wanted on charges of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of someone younger than 13 and corruption of minors.

Charging documents state the assault happened sometime between April 2013 and April 2014.

On May 1, 2018, the victim spoke to authorities and reported that Ortiz-Cuevas raped her in a bathroom of a York City home, court documents state.

Oritz-Cuevas was arraigned on the charges Wednesday morning. He remains free after posting $50,000 bail.

A listed phone number could not be found for him, and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13 at District Judge Linda Williams' office.

