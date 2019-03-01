Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Lower Chanceford Township man died Friday morning after falling about 30 feet from a barn roof the previous day.

The York County Coroner's Office said in a news release that David Stolzfoos, 28, died hours after a fall from a friend's barn Thursday, Feb. 28.

Stolzfoos was helping a friend with some work on the roof in the first block of West McKinley Road, Lower Chanceford Township about 9:30 a.m. Thursday when he fell.

He was taken to York Hospital, and he succumbed to his injuries about 3 a.m. Friday, March 1.

His cause of death was multiple blunt-force trauma, with the manner accidental. An autopsy will not be done, officials said.

