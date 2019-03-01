Lower Chanceford Twp. man dies from barn roof fall
A Lower Chanceford Township man died Friday morning after falling about 30 feet from a barn roof the previous day.
The York County Coroner's Office said in a news release that David Stolzfoos, 28, died hours after a fall from a friend's barn Thursday, Feb. 28.
Stolzfoos was helping a friend with some work on the roof in the first block of West McKinley Road, Lower Chanceford Township about 9:30 a.m. Thursday when he fell.
He was taken to York Hospital, and he succumbed to his injuries about 3 a.m. Friday, March 1.
His cause of death was multiple blunt-force trauma, with the manner accidental. An autopsy will not be done, officials said.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/03/01/lower-chanceford-twp-man-dies-barn-roof-fall/3030386002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.