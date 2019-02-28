A Fairview Township man who caused a crash that severely injured a woman and her daughter in 2017 could spend up to three years in prison.

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Alexander Vittone was sentenced to 1½ to three years in state prison for crashing into a car while under the influence of alcohol in Newberry Township in August 2017.

Vittone, 26, pleaded guilty to two felony charges of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and a misdemeanor charge of DUI in August 2018.

His blood aclhohol content was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit, when he crashed into a truck, seriously injuring two women.

His attorney, Mark Thomas, said Vittone entered an open plea in August. Vittone, he said, knew how severe the women's injuries were, and accepted responsibility for causing them.

Thomas said Vittone apologized to the women during his sentencing hearing Wednesday.

"That was the first time he had the opportunity to speak to them," he said.

Both of them women required surgeries for their injuries.They both survived the crash, bust sustained serious injuries, according to police.

Thomas said a restitution amount will be decided once a civil lawsuit between Vittone and the victims is resolved.

Vittone must report to prison on March 27.

