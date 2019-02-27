Fire destroyed this barn in the 800 block of Second Street in East Manchester Twp. the night of Sunday, May 21, 2017, Mount Wolf Fire Chief Mark Shroyer said. (Photo courtesy of Kathranne Witmer (Photo: Submitted)

A York County teen has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay $40,000 restitution for burning down an East Manchester Township barn in 2017. His accomplice was sentenced a year ago.

Justin Bonham and Corbin Miller torched the barn, which was destroyed, officials said.

Bonham, 20, now of Delta, was sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 27, to a year minus a day to two years minus two days in York County Prison, plus five years of probation, according to court records.

He also was ordered to pay restitution and court costs and to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and comply with recommended treatment, records state.

Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office, said the total restitution amount was determined to be $80,000, and that Bonham is responsible for reimbursing the victims for half that amount.

Bonham pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to the second-degree felonies of arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

Earlier plea: Miller, 20, of Mount Wolf, pleaded guilty a year ago to the same charges and received the same prison sentence, plus three years' probation, records state.

Justin Bonham (Photo: Submitted)

Miller also was ordered to pay his share, or half, of the $80,000 in restitution, court records state.

The pair were arrested in September 2017.

They torched a barn in the 800 block of Second Street in the Saginaw area of East Manchester Township the night of May 21, 2017, Northeastern Regional Police said.

When officers and Eagle Fire Co. firefighters arrived, they found the two-story barn engulfed in flames, which caused the roof to collapse, officials said at the time.

No animals were inside the barn and no one was hurt, fire officials said — but the barn, valued at $50,000, was destroyed.

Also destroyed were a pop-up camper, front-end loader and other items stored inside the barn. That property was valued at $30,000, officials said.

'Saw red skies': During a Sept. 6, 2017, interview with Northeastern Regional Police about dozens of reported vandalism incidents, Bonham admitted to driving Miller to the barn on the night of the fire and stealing several items, including a wooden cabinet, according to police.

Corbin Miller (Photo: Submitted)

Bonham told police that Miller lit a small decorative hay bale using a bottle of brake-cleaner fluid, then opened a propane tank on the camper inside the barn, according to court documents.

Bonham said that after Miller lit the fire, the two fled the barn and met up at nearby train tracks where they heard explosions "and saw red skies," court documents state.

Miller was interviewed by investigators Sept. 11, 2017, after his father called police about his son using his vehicle. While speaking with officers, Miller’s father invited them inside his home.

Police said that inside Miller's bedroom, they found a wooden cabinet matching the one stolen from the barn. That's when they took Miller to the police station for questioning.

During the interview, Miller said he intended to steal a part from a truck parked in the barn, but there was no truck in the barn.

Miller said it was Bonham who started the fire by spraying the camper with brake-cleaner fluid, according to court documents.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/02/27/prison-arsonist-who-torched-80-k-barn-east-manchester-twp/3008260002/