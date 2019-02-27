Erin Shuler (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man is accused of breaking into a home and cutting the back of his wife's neck during an argument, according to police.

York City Police said Erin Scott Shuler was arguing with his wife to get her car keys when he swung a knife, causing a minor cut to the back of her neck on Feb. 18.

Shuler then fled, police said, and it wasn't until Friday, Feb. 22, that Shuler was taken into custody.

Shuler, 47, of the 1000 block of West Princess Street, is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

More: York City man accused of shooting at two

More: Police: Victim shot in back while lying on ground

Incident: Shuler's wife was at a friend's house in the 400 block of East College Avenue about 9 p.m. that night when Shuler began banging at the back door, charging documents state.

She was getting ready to leave when Shuler came over, according to officials.

Police said Shuler was screaming for his wife to hand over the car keys, but she refused because she needed the car to drive home.

He then kicked the back door in and continued to demand the car keys, court documents allege.

Shuler asked her where the "other man" was, and then held a knife against the back of her neck, police said.

She tried running to the living room, and Shuler swung the knife at her, hitting her in the back of the head, according to authorities.

Shuler spotted a neighbor and then fled out of the back door, police said.

The officer who responded to the call saw the rear door frame had been busted and the outside door handle was broken off, police said.

Shortly after the incident, Shuler called 911 from the West York area and he admitted to kicking in the door, according to charging documents.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 27, Shuler remains in York County Prison on $25,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12 at District Judge Linda Williams' office.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/02/27/police-york-city-man-cut-wife-knife/3001747002/