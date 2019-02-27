Tyler Schlusser (Photo: Submitted)

A Cumberland County man claiming to be a mixed martial arts fighter allegedly struggled with deputies over the weekend, sending one of them to a hospital with arm injuries, authorities said.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, the York County Sheriff's Office filed charges alleging Tyler James Schlusser fought with five deputies after he was arrested on a DUI charge in Carroll Township.

Schlusser said he was an MMA fighter and fought and spit on multiple deputies while he was in custody at the county's central booking unit early Saturday morning, according to court documents.

Schlusser, 28, of the 500 block of East Street in Carlisle, is charged with five counts of felony aggravated harassment by prisoner charges, five counts of misdemeanor simple assault, one count of aggravated assault, and a summary harassment charge.

Incident: Carroll Township Police brought Schlusser to central booking about 3 a.m. so he could be processed on a DUI charge, court documents state.

At about 4:45 a.m., a deputy removed Schlusser from a holding cell to use the phone to make a call for a ride, officials said.

He became "extremely agitated," that he could not use his own cell phone, so he began to shout profanities at four deputies, court documents state.

Authorities said the deputies tried to escort him back to his holding cell, but he began resisting and held onto a door frame until they were able to get him into the cell.

A deputy tried to remove Schlusser's cuff through a cuff port in his cell door, but Schlusser pulled away and continued to shout profanities, charging documents state.

Deputies arrived: A corporal arrived and told Schlusser to put his hands out so his cuffs could be removed, and he then told them he was an MMA fighter before telling them to get the cuffs, officials said.

Four deputies entered the cell to take the cuffs from Schlusser, but he began resisting, documents state. A fifth deputy arrived with an emergency restraint chair to help.

While they were struggling to get control of Schlusser, he spit on three deputies while his lip was bleeding, according to charging documents. He also grabbed a deputy's wrist and attempted to twist them in a "breaking motion," officials said.

Another deputy had to hit Schlusser in the face so he could let go of the deputy's wrist, the sheriff's office said.

After that, deputies were able to get Schlusser into the emergency restraint chair, and he was checked on every 15 minutes, according to court documents.

Schlusser was arraigned on the charges Saturday morning. He was sent to York County Prison on $75,000 bail. He remains there as of Wednesday, Feb. 27.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 26 at District Judge Linda Williams' office.

Carroll Township Police have not filed a DUI charge against Schlusser as of Wednesday morning.

