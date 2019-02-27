Jake Werlang (Photo: Submitted)

The suspect in two armed robberies in Carroll County allegedly fled from police in West Manheim Township Saturday morning before getting caught.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Jake Werlang, 26, robbed a Jiffy Mart and a Sheetz before being spotted by authorities in the Hanover area early Saturday, Feb. 23.

When West Manheim Township Police found Werlang shortly after the robberies, he fled from them and got stuck in a field, according to police.

He ran through a field and tossed an air pistol into the woods, but was arrested before he could escape, West Manheim Township Police said.

Werlang, of Thurmont, Maryland, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, criminal mischief, both of which are felonies, misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, agricultural vandalism, and summary traffic violations.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 27, he remained in York County Prison on $50,000 bail.

West Manheim: After the two robberies Saturday morning, West Manheim Police found Werlang in a Toyota Sienna minivan driving slowly by a Turkey Hill in the 2200 block of Baltimore Pike about 6 a.m., according to police.

West Manheim Township officers tried to pull him over, but he took off through an Oak Hills Drive neighbor and then drove into a field, police said.

Werlang's vehicle became stuck in the mud, and and officer rammed the front of it with his vehicle, court documents state.

Werlang bailed out of the vehicle, tossed an air pistol into the woods, and fled on food, according to authorities. An officer arrested Werlang in the middle of a field about 6:20 a.m., police said.

Werlang was arrested wearing the same clothing and gloves that the suspected robber was wearing, according to officials. Police said he was found with a lot of money on him.

The gun recovered from the scene also matched the one used in the robberies that morning, according to police.

Carroll County: Authorities in Carroll County said Werlang pulled a gun on a Hampstead Jiffy Mart employee about 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

He ordered the employee to empty all the cash registers, and Werlang then took off with the money, officials said.

About a half an hour later Werlang enter a Manchester, Carroll County, Sheetz and did the same thing, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said they will be charging Werlang for the robberies. As of Wednesday, Feb. 27, charges in Maryland have not yet been filed.

Penn Township Police and Hanover Police assisted in Werlang's arrest.

His preliminary hearing for his York County charges is scheduled for March 21 at District Judge Jeffrey Sneeringer's office.

