Lucas Glinski (Photo: Submitted)

A York Haven man wanted for allegedly raping a woman in York County and kidnapping her a week later in Cumberland County has been captured.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's fugitive task force nabbed Lucas M. Glinski the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 27, according to a news release from the marshals service.

About 7 a.m., members of the task force acting on "investigative leads" went to a home in the first block of King Drive in Carlisle, Cumberland County, where they found Glinski, the release states.

He was arrested without incident and taken to York County's central booking unit to be arraigned on his charges, according to the release.

Glinski, 21, was arraigned at central booking and was being committed to York County Prison on a total of $100,000 bail, court records state.

He is charged with two counts each of rape and sexual assault in the York County case and kidnapping, false imprisonment and simple assault in the Cumberland County case.

Shiremanstown Police gave Newberry Township Police permission to handle their case, which is why the kidnapping charges are filed in York County.

Rape allegations: According to charging documents filed by Newberry Township Police, Glinski raped an acquaintance in a York Haven home June 18.

The woman awoke in her bed to find Glinski taking off her clothes, according to police. He then held her down and raped her twice, charging documents allege.

"She stated nothing she did affected him, and he just used her; did what he wanted," Newberry Township Detective Daniel Grimme wrote in those documents.

The alleged victim later asked Glinski — in a private message on a social media site — why he raped her, but he said he didn't remember the assaults, documents state.

"I just can't control myself when I drink," he allegedly told her, according to police.

More: Police: Red Lion girl kidnapped, blindfolded, questioned

Kidnapping case: About a week later, Glinski approached the woman outside a home in Shiremanstown and pulled her into his truck, police said.

She tried to escape, but he beat her so badly she was bleeding from her nose and mouth, and she eventually blacked out, charging documents allege.

The woman managed to escape after Glinski drove to a gas station just off the New Cumberland exit of Interstate 83, police said.

She opened the door when the truck slowed, but Glinski grabbed her by the neck and arm, court documents state. Police said Glinski jumped over the center console and tackled her in the parking lot.

Despite being tackled, the woman was able to run to the entrance of the gas station and call for help, police said.

Glinski told investigators during an Aug. 24 interview that the woman is "making this stuff up," according to documents; he then asked for an attorney.

Court records state he is represented by attorney Bryan McQuillan, who did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

The marshals service's fugitive task force in central Pennsylvania is comprised of federal, state and local law enforcement, including state police, the York County Sheriff's Office, York City Police and state probation/parole officers, according to the news release.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/02/27/marshals-capture-york-haven-man-wanted-charges-kidnapping-rape/3007590002/