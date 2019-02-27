Jeremy Pressel (Photo: Submitted)

A convicted York County pedophile already serving state prison time for trying to solicit sex from someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old.

Jeremy N. Pressel, 31, who has recent addresses in Dover, York Haven and York City, pleaded guilty in York County Court on Tuesday, Feb. 26, to the first-degree felony of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

In exchange for his plea, charges including child rape were dismissed, according to court records.

He was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison. As part of his plea agreement, he won't begin serving that time until after he finishes serving his current 1½- to three-year sentence, court records state.

Northern York County Regional Police first filed charges against Pressel for sexually assaulting the 6-year-old in October 2016, while he was free on bail in his solicitation case involving the 13-year-old.

Victim couldn't testify: But the child-rape case was dismissed Nov. 1, 2016, at Pressel's preliminary hearing because the child victim was unable to testify, Northern Regional Police have said.

Investigators refiled the child-rape charges in August 2018 because the girl had undergone counseling and it was believed she was ready to testify, police said.

According to those court documents, Pressel would play games with the 6-year-old such as "finding Nemo," in which he would put his penis in the girl's mouth. He also sexually assaulted her in other ways, documents state.

After sexually assaulting the girl, Pressel would buy her a doll, according to police.

First case: Pressel pleaded guilty March 1, 2017, to the first-degree felony of unlawful contact with a minor and was sentenced to 1½ to three years in state prison.

In that case, an agent with the state Attorney General's child-predator unit posed online as a 13-year-old girl in an effort to find child sexual predators when Pressel started sending sexually explicit messages, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

