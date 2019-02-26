Buy Photo arrest logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Six people have been charged in the wake of a post-game altercation that broke out after York High's basketball game on Monday night.

A fight broke out in the York High gym following the Bearcats' District 3 Class 5-A semifinal loss against Muhlenberg.

The School District of the City of York announced in a news release Monday that it had completed its investigation of the post-game events. According to the release, school police conducted a review of video footage and interviewed eyewitnesses.

As a result of that investigation, four adults have been charged by the York City School Police Department with disorderly conduct. In addition, charges against one William Penn Senior High School student have been referred to the York City Police Department. A charge of disorderly conduct will be filed by the York City School Police Department against a Muhlenberg student.

A few skirmishes between fans broke out after the game. A lot of tension in the arena late in the game among fans. Someone was handcuffed at halfcourt. Police controlled the situation after a two minutes. pic.twitter.com/e84p5rmxAW — jacob calvin meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) February 26, 2019

The names of those involved were not released.

Each of the individuals charged with crimes will be banned from attending future district sporting events. Two additional Muhlenberg students will be banned from attending future district sporting events.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.



