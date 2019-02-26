Thomas Jarrod Stone (Photo11: Submitted)

A Dover Township man accused of causing a 2014 crash that killed an acquaintance is now a fugitive wanted for allegedly threatening to attack and kill two family members.

One of those family members told officers that Thomas Jarrod Stone is violent, has access to weapons and is probably capable of carrying out his threats, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Stone, 27, now has no fixed address, but is formerly of West Canal Road, according to court documents.

He's been an adult for less than a decade, but has already been in and out of York County Prison 11 times and has served state prison time, according to prison records. He was most recently released Aug. 15.

Stone remains charged with homicide by vehicle and related offenses for the 2014 death of Aaron James Groendyk. Those charges were filed in March 2016. A charge of homicide by vehicle while DUI has been thrown out by a judge, court records state.

Police said Stone was operating a motorcycle about 11:15 p.m. May 23, 2014, when it crashed on Red Run Church Road in Washington Township.

He was riding eastbound and approaching the Davidsburg Road intersection when he lost control of the motorcycle, which went down on its side and struck a utility pole, police have said.

Both Stone and Groendyk, his passenger, suffered major injuries, according to state police.

Groendyk, 18, of Dover, died June 30, 2014, at the University of Maryland's shock-trauma unit, according to the Maryland Medical Examiner's Office.

Aaron Groendyk (Photo11: Submitted)

'Been through hell': Pam Groendyk said Stone should "step up to the plate," turn himself in and plead guilty to causing the crash that killed her only son.

"My family has been through hell," she told The York Dispatch. "I'm without my son and I struggle with that every day — and no remorse from (Stone). Not an apology, not anything."

The grieving mother said she now has to fear for her own safety and that of her family.

"He was supposed to be on house arrest at his parents' house," she said. "I was told he cut the (electronic monitoring) ankle bracelet off and threatened to 'get' everyone in his past. I did make a police report. I'm part of that past, because of my son.

"I have my house on lockdown," Pam Groendyk said.

She said a York County judge ruled that Stone's blood-alcohol results are inadmissible at trial because state police didn't get proper permission from Stone to have his blood drawn.

Prosecutors appealed that decision to state Superior Court but lost, according to court records.

"I'm so disappointed in the justice system," Pam Groendyk said.

Asked what she would say to the fugitive, given the chance, she said she would tell him to take responsibility for his actions.

"Just be a man," she urged. "Don't take the cowardly way out. You have a child — show your child what kind of role model you can be."

Stone's defense attorney, Chris Ferro, declined comment Tuesday, Feb. 26.

New charges: Northern York County Regional Police last week filed misdemeanor charges against Stone of making terroristic threats and harassment.

According to charging documents, Stone called the Paradise Township home of his brother-in-law and left a threatening message on Feb. 16.

An officer listened to the message, in which Stone threatened to break his brother-in-law's jaw and also to "split his head wide open right now," according to charging documents.

Police called Stone's cellphone but got no response and were unable to find him, documents indicate.

A couple days later, Northern Regional Police received another complaint about Stone — this time from the man's father-in-law, who lives in Franklin Township, police said.

Stone went to the man's home about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, banged on his door and threatened to shoot and kill the man, charging documents allege.

Police said Stone — who was demanding to talk to his wife — left the area, then called his father-in-law and threatened him again.

A short time later, Stone returned to his father-in-law's home and threw three sockets at the front-door window, charging documents allege.

Responding officers found damaged glass and the three sockets, and seized Stone's car after finding it parked in a nearby driveway, police said.

Criminal history: In March 2016, when police filed the vehicular homicide charges, Stone was being held at SCI Benner, the state prison in Bellefonte, Centre County.

Court records indicated he was serving nine months to two years there for criminal trespass after pleading guilty in York County Court to that charge and others — including theft and receiving stolen property.

