A Hanover man is accused of breaking into a home and stabbing two people early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Hanover Police said in a news release that Brandon Lee Moorefield, 25, broke into a home in the first block of College Avenue about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.

He stabbed a 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman inside the home, before taking the woman and fleeing on foot, police allege.

The woman was found in the 300 block of North Forney Avenue.

On Monday, Feb. 25, Moorefield remained in York County Prison without bail, charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, stalking, simple assault, and trespassing.

The man suffered serious injuries and the woman's injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.

