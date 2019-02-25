Jahaire Wilson (Photo11: Submitted)

A York City man who stole a police chief's body armor and committed other thefts in York County has been ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution.

During his sentencing hearing Monday, Feb. 25, Jahaire Dionocio Wilson was sentenced to 405 days to 23 months in prison and ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution, according to defense attorney Rick Robinson.

The prison time amounted to a time-served sentence, court records state, as Wilson has already spent 405 days in York County Prison on his charges.

Robinson told The York Dispatch that Wilson, 21, also was sentenced to seven years of probation.

Wilson pleaded guilty in October 2017 to the most serious charge in each of five criminal cases against him. In all, he pleaded guilty to burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and two counts of theft.

Stole from chief: In November 2016, Northern York County Regional Police filed charges against Wilson for stealing body armor and a firearm during a burglary on property owned by Southern Regional Police Chief James Boddington.

Wilson and accomplices broke into Boddington's locked garage and also into his locked vehicle, which was parked in his driveway, the chief said.

The chief's armor was found in Wilson's bedroom during a police search, according to police, but the gun wasn't there.

Northern Regional Police and West York Police also filed charges against Wilson including burglary and numerous counts of thefts from parked vehicles.

Police have said they tied Wilson and his co-defendants to the crimes because the men left their fingerprints at the scene of at least one of the crimes.

Wilson wasn't sentenced in his case for more than a year.

“The DA’s office was waiting on the other individuals' cases to be resolved," Robinson explained.

More: Former York High hoops standout charged after police chase

More: Police: Chief's stolen armor found in ex-hoops star's bedroom

What happened? Wilson was a standout basketball player for York High in 2015. Robinson said Wilson had a promising basketball career.

“He’s a good kid — it’s hard to say what happened,” he said.

Robinson said Wilson is doing well and is working full-time.

Wilson was charged with strangulation in York City in February 2018.

Online court records state he pleaded guilty to the charge in May and was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/02/25/20-k-in-restitution-for-york-city-man-who-stole-chiefs-body-armor/2981887002/