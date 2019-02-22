A York City man is accused of shooting and robbing another man following an argument last month.

On Thursday, Feb. 21, York City Police filed charges alleging Jamar Christopher Abney shot George Kinard twice after Abney claimed Kinard was having sex with his child's mother.

Police said Abney shot Kinard as he fled, and then Abney shot him again while Kinard laid on the ground on Jan. 18.

Kinard, 33, was in a medically-induced coma until Feb. 12.

Abney, 34, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and prohibited possession of a firearm.

Incident: Kinard was shot in the 600 block of Chestnut Street just before 11 p.m. that day.

Police said he was shot in his rear left thigh and his lower back area. On the scene police found three spent .40 caliber shell casings, court documents state.

Kinard was taken to York Hospital for surgery, and he was put into a medically-induced coma until Feb. 12.

On Wednesday, Feb. 20, Kinard spoke to police and identified Abney as the shooter, according to authorities.

Abney and another man showed up outside Kinard's home and Abney asked Kinard if he was having sex with his child's mother, court documents state.

He then tried to grab the necklaces off of Kinard as the two argued, officials said.

At one point during the argument Kinard's friend drove over, but Abney told him to leave, according to charging documents. Police said Kinard ran and tried to knock on a neighbor's door, but no one answered.

Kinard ran toward Ridge Avenue and was shot in the rear left thigh, causing him to fall to the ground, court documents state. Police said Abney walked over to Kinard, took $400, an iPhone, and both of his necklaces before shooting him once in the lower back.

West York robbery: At the time of the shooting, Abney was wanted on robbery and burglary charges out of West York.

West York Police said Abney broke into a home in the area of West Market Street and Overbrook Avenue on Nov. 20.

While in the home, he injured a resident in the home, according to police.

For that incident, Abney is charged with burglary, robbery, theft and harassment.

Abney was arraigned at the county's central booking unit the morning of Friday, Feb. 22.

He was arrested Thursday night after police searched his home.

York City Police said additional charges are pending because he was found with a firearm and marijuana when he was arrested.

Abney was sent to York County Prison on $300,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing for his York City case is scheduled for March 6 at District Judge Linda Williams' office.

