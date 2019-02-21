A Newberry Township man is accused of sexually assaulting and threatening a woman, according to police.

Ryan Taylor Mundy, 32, told the woman he would kill her while he sexually assaulted her the night of Monday, Feb. 18, charging documents state.

Newberry Township Police said Mundy denied the allegations.

Mundy is charged with aggravated indecent assault, a felony, and making terroristic threats, harassment, and indecent assault.

Incident: Police said Mundy assaulted the woman in a home about 7 p.m. Monday.

Charging documents state he forcibly digitally penetrated the woman while she yelled at him to stop. He held her down on a couch while doing so, according to authorities.

Mundy, police said, threatened to hurt and kill her while doing so.

When she tried to leave the home, he approached her in an "aggressive manner," and the victim thought she he was going to hit her, according to court documents.

The victim called 911 because Mundy would not let her leave the home, police said.

The responding officer spoke to Mundy, who denied having a physical altercation with her, court documents state.

The victim, police said, was not random.

Mundy was taken to the county's central booking unit for arraignment, and while there he admitted to having "molly" in his pocket, officials said, a slang for the drug ecstasy.

The possible drugs were sent to a state police lab for testing.

A drug-related charge for Mundy may be added after testing, according to charging documents.

Mundy remains free after posting $125,000 bail on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

A phone number could not be found for him, and Mundy does not have an attorney listed yet.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13 at District Judge Scott Gross' office.

