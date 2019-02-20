Ethan Rippey (Photo11: Submitted)

A York College student convicted last fall of raping a fellow student will spend decades in state prison if his bid for a new trial fails.

Ethan Rippey, 23, of Westminster, appeared in York County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 20, where he was sentenced to a total of 17 to 34 years in prison.

Presiding Common Pleas Judge Craig T. Trebilcock also ordered him to have no contact whatsoever with the rape victim.

A state sexual-offender assessment determined Rippey isn't a sexually violent predator, court records state.

York City Police said he raped a fellow York College student in the summer of 2016. She was 20 years old at the time.

Rippey, who was living in the 200 block of West Jackson Street in York City while attending college, was arrested in January 2017 after his victim came forward.

Police said they began investigating after she reported the rape to them on Nov. 18, 2016.

She told investigators Rippey raped her during the overnight hours of Aug. 21, 2016, according to court documents.

Victim choked: The woman said she repeatedly told Rippey "no." She also reported that Rippey choked her during the rape, documents state.

She went to York Hospital immediately after the attack, where a forensic examination determined she suffered multiple cuts and bruises, plus abrasions around her neck, according to court documents.

The York County District Attorney's Office described the attack as brutal. Senior deputy prosecutor Kara Bowser, who handled the case, was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

Defense attorney Diana Spurlin, who represented Rippey at trial, said he plans to appeal his sentence and verdict.

Rippey maintains his innocence, Spurlin said.

At the end of a three-day trial, jurors convicted him Nov. 16, 2018, of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse/forcible compulsion, sexual assault and simple assault.

