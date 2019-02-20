A York City man is accused of shooting at two people early Wednesday morning.

York City Police said Tanner "Savage" Rineholt shot at his girlfriend's sister and her husband in the west end of the city Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Rineholt fired six to seven shots in their direction, according to police.

Rineholt, 18, of the 300 block of West Market Street, faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Fired weapon: Police said the two arrived at Rineholt's girlfriend's mother's home in the first block of Carlisle Avenue about 12:15 a.m.

When they were parking their car, Rineholt and another person were standing at a nearby business, court documents state.

He then yelled "F— ya'll!" before pulling a gun out of his pocket and firing six to seven shots in their direction, officials said.

Police said Rineholt and the others fled, while both victims drove away.

Rineholt has an issue with his girlfriend's sister and mother because the two do not want her dating him, according to charging documents..

Charges were filed Wednesday, and as of Wednesday afternoon he had not been taken into custody yet, according to online court records.

Anyone with information on Rineholt's whereabouts can called police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or through the York City Police app.

