Ronald Trout (Photo11: Submitted)

York Area Regional Police are searching for a missing man who walked away from his Windsor Township home Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post, the department said it is searching for Ronald Trout, 61, who walked away from his home in the 1000 block of Locust Grove Road Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Trout, who has health issues, was last seen wearing gray pajama pants and a red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket. He was last seen on Locust Grove Road about 6:45 p.m.

A search effort is underway. York County 911's webcad states a search detail has been ongoing since 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Buy Photo West York Corp. Scott Musselman and Det. Prince search along Locust Grove Road in Windsor Township for a man missing since Tuesday evening. Wednesday, February 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo11: The York Dispatch)

A 911 supervisor confirmed the detail was to help find Trout.

State police tweeted Tuesday morning that Trout has grayish brown hair, green eyes, a gray goatee, who is about 5-foot-7, weighing 215 pounds.

Anyone with information on Trouts whereabouts is asked to contact police at 717-741-1259.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2019/02/20/police-search-missing-man-windsor-twp/2925579002/