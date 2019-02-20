About 2 to 3 milligrams of fentanyl, visually similar to 5 to 7 individual grains of table salt, are enough to cause a potentially fatal overdose. Carfentanil is 100 times more potent. (Drug Enforcement Administration/TNS) (Photo11: Submitted)

Police are searching for a Baltimore man who allegedly provided a fatal dose of what he believed was heroin to his Dover-area brother.

William O'Neil Dolan III, 29, of Druid Park Drive, is facing charges of drug delivery resulting in death and drug possession with intent to deliver. The first charge is akin in seriousness to third-degree murder, with a maximum possible prison sentence of 20 to 40 years.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dolan, known as Bill, court documents state. He remained on the lam as of Wednesday, Feb. 20, according to Deputy Chief David Lash of Northern York County Regional Police.

Joseph Dolan, 19, of the Dover area, died June 28, 2017, of a carfentanil overdose, according to charging documents filed against his brother.

Shortly after his death, York County Pam Gay announced the county had seen its first fatal overdose from carfentanil, a synthetic opioid so powerful it's used to tranquilize elephants.

Carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which itself is 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the DEA.

The allegations: Joe Dolan was found dead in his car near the corner of Trabert and Strawbridge courts in Dover Township, police said.

He had been in the area visiting an ex-girlfriend, according to police.

A month after the fatal OD, Bill Dolan III told Northern Regional Detective Robert Ryman that his brother called him on June 27, 2017, asking that they meet in Baltimore so Bill Dolan III could buy heroin for Joe Dolan, according to charging documents.

He told Ryman he bought $18 worth of heroin from a dealer he knows as "Jay Money," after which the Dolan brothers snorted the drugs, charging documents state.

Joe Dolan wanted more heroin before driving back to Pennsylvania, so he pawned a sawzall he had stolen from their father and got $35 for it, police said.

Pawned sawzall: The brothers again met up with "Jay Money," at which point Bill Dolan III bought more purported heroin from the dealer, using $25 of the money Joe Dolan made from pawning the sawzall, documents allege.

Joe Dolan brought most of the drugs back to Pennsylvania, documents state. Police allege it's those drugs that killed him.

Bill Dolan III could not be reached for comment Wednesday. He did not immediately respond to a private Facebook message.

Ryman filed charges Feb. 14, according to court records.

A third Dolan brother, Patrick Dolan, preceded Joe Dolan in death.

He was fatally stabbed in Baltimore in November 2010, when he was 19, according to The Baltimore Sun. Patrick Dolan was killed while struggling with a robber who tried to take his wallet, the newspaper has reported.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bill Dolan III is asked to call Northern Regional Police at 717-292-3647. After business hours, call 911.

