James Albright (Photo11: Submitted)

A Wellsville-area man is expected to spend the rest of his life in state prison for repeatedly raping an underage girl over a six-year period.

James Ashton Albright, 57, was sentenced to 78¼ to 156½ years in prison by presiding York County Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness on Tuesday, Feb. 19, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

In 78 years, Albright would be 135 years old.

Ness also deemed the man a sexually violent predator, based on a state sexual-offender assessment of Albright, according to court records.

Albright remains charged in a second case for allegedly secretly recording the same girl undressing in a bathroom.

He started having sexual intercourse with the girl when she was 12 years old, according to state police.

Jurors took about an hour Nov. 8 to convict Albright of all eight felony charges against him, including child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor and statutory sexual assault.

Albright maintains his innocence, according to defense attorney Seamus Dubbs. The case was prosecuted by deputy prosecutor Taylor Katherman.

The background: The young woman told police in August 2017 that Albright started making her have sex with him when she was 12 and that it continued for six years until July 2017, when she told him she wouldn't go along with it anymore, according to state police.

In response, Albright became angry and threatened to commit suicide, according to court documents.

She was able to show investigators text messages from Albright that were sexual in nature and that corroborated her accusations, police have said.

Albright also gave the girl marijuana, according to court documents.

Second case: In September, Albright was charged again — this time with possessing and filming child pornography and invasion of privacy, for allegedly video-recording the same girl undressing and showering in a bathroom, court records state.

A family member of Albright's contacted police in December 2017, saying she had found Albright's phone in the garage of her home after he visited there.

She went through the phone and found a video of Albright placing the phone under a bathroom vanity, after which a girl walks in and gets undressed, according to court documents.

Northern York County Regional Police analyzed the phone and found that video, as well as a second one, documents states.

In the second video, Albright places the phone under the bathroom vanity, but no one comes into view before the camera stops recording, according to police allegations.

