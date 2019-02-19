A Carroll County man is accused of robbing a Codorus Township Rutter's a gunpoint earlier this month, according to police.

State police filed charges Friday, Feb. 15, alleging Richard Jeffrey Manion, 50, robbed the store of more than $300 on Feb. 6.

Manion, of Cape Horn Road in Hampstead, faces charges of robbery, making terroristic threats, simple assault and theft.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 19, Manion had not been arraigned on the charges.

Robbery: Police said a man entered the Rutter's at 6040 Steltz Road and demanded all the money from the cash registers about 10:30 a.m. that day.

The man, later identified as Manion, had his face covered and was pointing a pistol in the cashier's general direction, charging documents allege.

She gave him all the money from the registers — $339 — and he fled the scene, according to authorities.

Surveillance photos of his vehicle were sent to surrounding areas, and on Friday a deputy from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office provided state police with information from an incident where Manion allegedly stole his mother's vehicle, a Ford Escape, on Feb. 5, officials said.

State police looked at Manion's driver's license photo and saw it was very similar to the man seen in surveillance footage robbing the Rutter's, police said.

On Friday police searched his home and found the Ford Escape and clothes matching the description of what the armed robber was wearing, court documents state. Police said a black BB gun was also found there.

