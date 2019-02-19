Aignee Freeland (Photo11: Submitted)

A former Dover Area High School girls' assistant basketball coach who pleaded guilty to corrupting the morals of one of the student players has been sentenced to prison.

Aignee Nicole Freeland, 24, of West Maple Street in York City, appeared in York County Court on Tuesday, Feb. 19, and was sentenced to three to 23 months in York County Prison, plus two years' probation.

The sentence, handed down by presiding Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder, was part of a negotiated plea agreement in which Freeland pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to one count of corruption of a minor. The offense is a third-degree felony.

She will have to register as a sex offender under the state's Megan's Law for 15 years, according to deputy prosecutor Taylor Katherman.

Freeland — who had been a standout basketball player for William Penn Senior High School — must pay court costs, have no contact with her victim and abide by the county probation department's sexual-offender conditions, the judge ordered.

As part of the agreement, Freeland's other charges, including institutional sexual assault, were dismissed.

Katherman said the victim's family did not oppose the plea agreement.

During her guilty-plea hearing in November, Freeland told Snyder that her victim was 16 at the time, and that Freeland was 23.

It was the second time Freeland has appeared before the judge to plead guilty.

The first time, on Aug. 9, Snyder refused to accept the first proposed plea agreement, which would have allowed Freeland to avoid prison for having a sexual relationship with a player.

The background: Northern York County Regional Police said they were notified by Dover Area School District officials on Dec. 20, 2017, that they had learned of an inappropriate relationship between Freeland and a 16-year-old girl on the high school basketball team.

Police told the girl's mother about the relationship that day, after which she gave investigators permission to look at her daughter's phone and a forensic analysis was performed, documents state.

It showed 18 video calls — incoming, outgoing and missed — between Freeland and the girl on Dec. 18 and 19, 2017, according to court documents.

The girl was interviewed Jan. 4, 2018, and said she and Freeland met on several occasions after basketball practice in Dover borough, Dover Township and Manchester Township, documents state.

They would sit in a vehicle, talk and engage in sexual contact, according to police.

"She said Freeland would touch her 'all over her body,'" documents state, and that the alleged fondling included penetration.

Kept quiet: "Both were aware Freeland could get in trouble if anyone found out about the relationship, so they agreed not to tell anyone," court documents state.

The relationship began Nov. 1, 2017, and continued until the day police went to the girl's mother, according to police.

Freeland eventually was fired by Dover Area School District and by York City School District, where she worked as a cafeteria aide at the Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy on Texas Avenue.

