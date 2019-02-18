David Seecharran (Photo11: Submitted)

Two men are charged with third-degree murder for allegedly supplying the drugs that led to two deaths in northern York County between December 2016 and June 2018.

As part of a joint investigation, Northeastern Regional Police and Newberry Township Police filed charges against David "DT" Talbot Taylor, 32, and David "Big Man" Junior Seecharran, 41.

Police said Taylor got the drugs from Seecharran, and provided the drugs to Edward "Butch" Ahrens and Jared Connelly.

Ahrens, 27, died of fentanyl and alcohol toxicity on Dec. 23, 2016, in East Manchester Township, and Connelly, 30, died of mixed substance toxicity on June 3, 2018, in Newberry Township.

Taylor, of the 1600 block of Conewago Avenue in Newberry Township, and Seecharran, of the 500 block of West King Street in York City, are charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit that offense, two counts each of third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, drug possession with intent to deliver, and conspiracy to commit those offenses.

Ahrens: Charging documents state Ahrens had been drinking the night of Dec. 23, 2016, when he went out to eat with his sister and another person, police said.

After they ate they went to a Manchester-area home of Ahrens' acquaintance, Ahrens used the bathroom, and came out holding his fingers to his nose, court documents state.

Police also found wax envelopes typically used to package heroin inside a trash can in that home, officials said.

After leaving the home with the other two, Ahrens appeared to be nodding off in the car, and Ahrens' sister took him to the Manchester McDonald's, where EMS arrived and attempted to revive him, charging documents state. He was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police analyzed Ahrens' phone and saw that he coordinated with Taylor to pick up drugs from him that night, according to court documents. Ahrens met Taylor at a Manchester Township bar before going out with his sister, and he picked up $40 worth of heroin from him, officials said.

Police spoke to Taylor, who admitted to giving Ahrens the drugs on Dec. 23, 2016, officials said.

He gave Ahrens the drugs about 5:30 p.m., and Ahrens overdosed about three hours later, charging documents state.

Taylor said he got the drugs from Seecharran, according to police. He said he was trying to help a friend, and did not intend for anyone to get hurt, charging documents state.

He changed his cell phone number multiple times after Ahrens' death, according to authorities.

Connelly: Newberry Township Police were sent to the 700 block of Cassell Road on June 3, 2018, after Connelly was found there "cold and stiff to the touch" in a bed, court documents state.

He was found with a syringe and an empty blue wax baggie, and a bundle of four unused wax baggies was found under a pillow, officials said.

Police said he was found with fentanyl in his system.

The bags were tested and it was determined the baggies contained heroin and fentanyl, according to charging documents

Taylor told police he was with Connelly that night, and that he and Connelly were "dope sick," court documents state. Taylor said the two of them had been friends since they were children.

They put their money together and purchased a bundle of heroin from his supplier, Seecharran, according to authorities. Police said Taylor met Seecharran at the Conewago Inn in Newberry Township to pick up the drugs.

The two went to Connelly's home, split the bundle, and they each did some of the drugs, charging documents state. Taylor realized how strong the batch was, said he wasn't feeling right and went home, officials said.

When he got home he was in the process of texting Connelly to check in on him, when he passed out, according to authorities.

Taylor said he overdosed on the drugs about two days later, and he needed to be revived by his sister, who used Narcan on him, court documents state.

Operation: Taylor identified Seecharran as his supplier, who gets the drugs from "all over," according to authorities.

He helped Seecharran process and packagae the drugs at his York City home, and police said Taylor would get drugs as payment.

There would be other helpers known as Seecharran's "boys," according to charging documents.

At one point Taylor confronted Seecharran about the drugs almost causing a friend to overdose, and Seecharran said "Well they are just ... junkies anyway," police said.

Taylor said he exclusively used Seecharran as a supplier for about three or four years, and stopped in November after overdosing on Seecharran's drugs again, charging documents state.

Charges for Seecharran and Taylor were filed on Thursday, Feb. 14, and they were arraigned on them that day.

Taylor had previously been charged with Ahrens' death, but those charges were withdrawn once his latest charges were filed.

Taylor also has two other criminal cases, both of which involve drug possession charges out of Newberry Township, according to online court records.

He remains in York County Prison on $875,000 bail. All of his preliminary hearings have been waived. A message left for his attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned Monday, Feb. 18.

Seecharran remains in York County without bail. He does not have an attorney listed.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28 at District Judge Robert Eckenrode's office.

Victims: Connelly's obituary states he worked as a paver for various companies. He is survived by his parents, a daughter, two sons, and two brothers.

Ahrens attended Northeastern High School and was employed by Auto Glass Technology of York, according to his obituary.

His survivors include his son, parents, siblings, stepsiblings and grandparents, the obituary states.

