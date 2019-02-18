Iscarelys Graciela Espinal (Photo11: Submitted)

A Springettsbury Township woman accused of leaving her young son and niece alone while she had impromptu sex with an acquaintance was also driving drunk on a suspended license, police allege.

Iscarelys Graciela Espinal's 5-year-old son and 11-year-old niece "were found along a busy street by a stranger" as the children were trying to flag down passing cars, according to charging documents filed against her.

Espinal, 31, of the first block of Locust Grove Road, remains in York County Prison, charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count each of driving under the influence and DUI with a suspended license.

Police said her license is currently suspended for a prior DUI case.

Espinal cannot immediately be released even if she posts her $2,500 bail because she also is being held on a probation-violation detainer, according to prison records.

Charging documents filed by Springettsbury Township Police state that officers were called to Cinema Drive in the township shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, by a good Samaritan.

Kids along the road: The woman told officers that as she drove to a Laundromat, she spotted two children standing partially on Locust Grove Road near East Market Street. The woman said as she was driving home about 10 minutes later, she spotted the same children, police said.

The good Samaritan stopped and spoke with the children, at which point the 11-year-old said she didn't know her aunt was, documents state. Because it was cold out, the woman had the kids get in her car to wait as she called 911, police said.

The 11-year-old girl told officers that Espinal had been drinking the night before, and that she was gone the next morning when the two children awoke about 8 a.m., charging documents state.

The girl said she and her 5-year-old cousin — who is Espinal's son — left the house to look for her, police said.

Officers took the children back to Espinal's home, where they called her sister, who is the mother of the 11-year-old, police said.

The on-call caseworker for York County Children, Youth & Families was contacted and told officers it was fine to release both children to Espinal's sister, documents state.

About 10:20 a.m., Espinal drove up and smelled faintly of alcohol, police allege.

Impromptu hookup: Asked where she'd been, Espinal told officers she left the house between 4 and 5 a.m. to go to a local supermarket and, while there, she bumped into a man she knows as "D," charging documents state.

"Espinal said that she went with D into York City where they had sex in his car," according to charging documents filed by Officer Thomas Wales. "I informed Espinal (that) the kids she was watching were found along a busy street by a stranger."

Espinal then agreed to perform field-sobriety tests, but failed them and was arrested for suspicion of DUI, police said.

She was taken to Memorial Hospital, where she submitted to a blood-alcohol test, according to documents, which indicate police are still awaiting those results.

It is unclear whether Espinal has retained an attorney. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.

